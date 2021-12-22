University of Leicester Alumni supports schools in deprived communities

The Ghana Chapter of the University of Leicester Alumni Association is set to support schools in deprived communities in the Central and Northern regions to mark the centenary celebration of the university.
The initiative, which is in collaboration with ExGlo Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), will see the association renovate and support the schools with stationery to enhance teaching and learning.
As a result, the association has launched a fund-raising campaign to raise the needed funds from its members to support its legacy projects in the deprived communities.
The President of the association, Dr Lawrencia Agyepong, who made this known at the dinner and awards night by the chapter on December 19 in Accra, said the alumni were committed to support schools in deprived communities across the country.
She said the association would mobilise funds to expand the project to other regions to help communities realise their educational needs.
The event
The event is to recognise distinguished fellow alumni who have demonstrated excellence in various fields in support of national development.
In all about 12 alumni members were recognized for their contributions and extraordinary service to the country and the association.
Some of the personalities recognized include; Professor Margaret lvy Amoakohene, former Member of Council of State, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, and Mr Samuel Attah Mensah, the Managing Director (MD) at Omni Media Limited.
Be change makers
Dr Agyepong urged members of the association to take charge and lead the change in Ghana in order to help accelerate the country’s development process.
“The beauty of attending University of Leicester is that the students have an opportunity to train in many programmes which means that alumni are spread in various sectors of the economy.
“And so, what we mean by being change makers is that whatever field you trained in you should be an instrument of change for that sector because that is what the university is charging us to do.
“We should be able to impact today positively in order to change the future because we are supposed to be change makers as Leicester Alumni,” she added.
British Council’s commitment
The Acting Country Director of British Council Ghana, Mr Chikodi Onyemerela, underlined the council's commitment to support and work with Ghana to improve quality teaching and learning in schools.
He said the British Council in partnership with Ghana and the Wikimedia Foundation in November 2021 launched a project targeted at improving academic performance and greater employability of young people in the country.
Dubbed: 'Skills4Success’, the project, which runs until March 2023 in Ghana, aims to provide lecturers from colleges of education and universities as well as student teachers with knowledge and skills to develop improved digital literacy and factual writing skills in the young learners they teach.
He said the United Kingdom (UK) education had provided a strong foundation for many Ghanaian students to acquire Knowledge and contribute effectively to the country's developmental agenda.