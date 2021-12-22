New mobile payment app launched to facilitate digitised payments and collection

A new mobile payment application(app) to facilitate digitised payments and collection services among others for subscribers has been launched in Accra.
Known as the PeoplesPay app,it is expected to enhance operations including digital banking at Microfinance, Savings and Loans companies, ensure easier premium collections at insurance companies as well as facilitate receipt of payments from schools and churches at wholesale and retail merchant points.
Revenue authorities and public utility organisations, Pay-TV Companies, Airlines, inter regional transport companies and Non-governmental Organisations are other institutions that can benefit from the app.
The app was developed by Bsystems Limited, a software development company.
Speaking to Graphic Online during the launch,the Director of Fintech, BSystems Limited, Mr Henry Obike, said the app facilitates interoperability payments between Mobile money and bank accounts as well as support payment of merchants through the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) standardised QRCode and ProxyPay service in the country.
He said it supports payment for small and medium enterprises supply chain distribution framework as well as serves as a platform for the creation and customisation of retail promotions and loyalty schemes for merchants based on requirements.
“The facility supports in-app payments and collection on behalf of pre-registered merchants such as DSTV, Go-TV, Ghana water, Electricity Company of Ghana, Airtime top-up, Airline tickets and lots of other payments;it also supports the purchase of one-time use gift cards from international and local merchants as well as procurement of instant virtual visa prepaid card among others," Mr Obike further explained.
According to the director, “competitively, PeoplesPay is the only app in Ghana that facilitates the purchase of iTunes, Netflix, Xbox, PlayStation, Google Play and over 100 other gift cards delivered instantly as digital codes”.
Mr Obike further noted that subscribers can fund their payments from either their Visa and MasterCard debit cards, mobile money wallets and bank accounts.
“The application is hosted as a mobile app and web application with same interface and user experience. It is available for download on IOS App store and Android Play store” he stated.
The Head of Technology of BSystems,Miss Margaret Nettey, encouraged Ghanaians to download the app because it has flexibility and it is secured for the payment of one service or the other.