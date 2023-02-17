UG campus protesters were not students - Authorities

The University of Ghana says the individuals who protested against the University's new residency policy last Tuesday were not students of the university.
According to the University, the protest was illegal and that some of the protestants have since been arraigned.
The University in a statement dated Friday, February 17, 2023, said on January 6, 2023, the illegal protest was first organised.
And then on February 14 another one was also organised at the Commonwealth Hall observatory.
The University said it received an ex parte order restraining it from among others, implementing a decision of the University on a residency policy dated October 26, 2022.
However, the University explained, there is no such decision taken on October 26, 2022 that it is implementing.
Rather, it is implementing a decision of the University Council taken on December 14, 2022 and which includes representatives of students and faculty.
It said prior to the receipt of the court order, the University had already implemented its new residency policy and majority of the affected students, mainly from the Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth Halls had been assigned to new Halls.
According to the University, it was untrue that the University had gone against the court's order to implement any new residency policy since it was served with the injunction.
"The University wishes to reiterate that it had not implemented a 'residential policy decision' dated October 26, 2022," part of the statement read.
In addition, it explained that "by the time the ex parte order was made, indeed before the action was even filed, the University had already implemented its new residential policy" and not after the ex parte order.
Below is a coy of the statement