Unemployed man remanded for attacking and robbing UG students, others

GNA Jul - 12 - 2023 , 07:46

A 19-year-old unemployed man accused of attacking and terrorizing students and other residents with a matchet around the University of Ghana, Legon has been remanded into police custody.

Appearing before an Accra Circuit Court, Koku Kumedzro has been charged with preparation to commit a crime, namely robbery and robbery.

Abu Bright, a trader who allegedly received an iPhone XR mobile from Kumedzro, has been charged with dishonestly receiving.

Kofi Appiah, a 49-year-old trader who also prevented police officers from arresting Bright has also been charged with resisting arrest and rescue. The three accused persons have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah has admitted Appiah and Bright to bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with three sureties each.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Clemence Takyi said Kumedzro had on numerous occasions armed himself with a matchet and knife and hid at secluded places within the community of the University of Ghana Campus to rob students and other persons of their valuables.

It said on June 17, this year, Kumedzro went to the University of Ghana and took cover in a bushy area. Whilst in the bush, Kumedzro attacked a passerby who was making a call with an iPhone XR Phone.

The prosecution said the victim. who was afraid for his life. left the phone and ran away.

It said the Kumedzro picked up the phone and absconded.

According to the prosecution, Kumedzro offered the phone, valued at GHC3,000, to Bright who sells phones in a showcase at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra.

It said Kumedzro agreed to sell the phone for GHC450 to Bright.

Bright in turn also sold the phone for GHC900 to an unknown customer who is yet to be identified.

On June 21, 2023, the prosecution said Kumedzro visited the same spot and decided to rob other victims.

It said on seeing a potential victim, Kumedzro jumped out of his hiding place and attacked the person.

The prosecution said the second victim who was unintimidated by Kumedzro’s action, asked why he was in the bush.

The prosecution said Kumedzro told the victim that he was attending to nature’s call.

As the two argued, the Police headquarters Surveillance team arrived at the scene around 1230 hours, and when quizzed, Kumedzro said that he was attending to nature’s call in the bush.

The prosecution said the Police asked him to point to the exact spot where he attended the nature’s call, but Kumedzro could not substantiate his claim with proof.

It said Kumedzro then threw away his knife and cutlass and took to his heels.

He was however apprehended by the police, who also retrieved his offensive weapons.

During interrogation, Kumedzro confessed to robbing several victims with the same modus operandi.

It said Kumedzro led the Police to Bright at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle. Bright tried to call the buyer of the phone but the police found out that he had called his personal phone number.

The prosecution said Appiah then rushed to the scene to rescue Bright from the police.