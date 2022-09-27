UN pledges $260m support for SDGs, Agenda 2063

The United Nations (UN) Office in Ghana has pledged $260 million (GH¢2.6 billion) to support the country to accelerate and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Agenda 2063.
Through the UN's Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, the UN in Ghana, represented by over 30 of its agencies, funds and programmes, will focus on empowering people and institutions through capacity development and other areas, reaching the most vulnerable to ensure no one is left behind.
The UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana, Charles Abani, announced this at the Global Citizen Festival, co-hosted by Ghana and the UN in Accra over the past weekend.
The commitment represents about 50 per cent of the proposed funding by the UN to support the UN Cooperation Framework, which will soon be signed by the UN and the Government of Ghana.
It will cover the period 2023 to 2025 to support inclusive economic growth, equitable access to services and durable peace in Ghana and across the sub-region.
UN stands with Ghana
The festival, which was broadcast live across the world, brought together renowned artistes, Ghanaian leaders and thousands of young people from all walks of life determined to add their voices to accelerate the attainment of the SDGs and create a just, equitable and sustainable world.
Flanked by the World Food Programme Director for Ghana, Barbara Clemens, and the Executive Secretary of the National Council of Persons with Disabilities, Esther Akua Gyamfi, Mr Abani said: “Today is the best time to rally the needed support for Ghana.”
“The UN stands with Ghana on this forward-looking ambition to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs and Agenda 2063,” he added.