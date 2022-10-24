UHAS honours Daily Graphic, others

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has honoured the Daily Graphic for projecting the university since its establishment a decade ago.
A citation to that effect was presented to the Graphic Communications Group Limited, publishers of the Daily Graphic and five other hard copy brands, through the Volta Regional correspondent, Albert Mario Noretti, at an elaborate event in Ho last Thursday.
It read: “In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the founding of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, management, staff and students hereby acknowledge and appreciate your reportage on the establishment of this university, which gave us much-needed exposure”.
Eight other media organisations were similarly honoured and presented with citations at the UHAS Foundation Awards.
They are the Ghana News Agency, Ghanaian Times, TV Africa, GBC – Volta Star Radio, Daily Guide, The Chronicle newspaper, Joy FM/Multimedia and Volta Premier FM.
Foundation awardees
In all, 123 Foundation Awardees were presented with citations at the evening programme.
They included community partners of UHAS, traditional rulers, professional facilitators, health sector partners, Foundation Council members, staff of UHAS and temporary workers.
The Chairman of the UHAS Council, Justice Jones Dotse, a Supreme Court Judge, said it was important to honour the individuals and identifiable establishments, including the State and traditional councils, for their sacrifices and efforts towards the progress of the university.
“A nation which does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for,” he said.
Earlier, UHAS Registrar, Yaa Amankwaa, said 10 years of the life of an institution was worth celebrating.
“And these 10 years of UHAS would not have been possible without your support, dedications and sacrifices,” she added.
She said the awardees’ support had not been in vain, and that UHAS had become a household name and an institution of choice for many.
Ms Amankwaa said UHAS had chalked up notable academic laurels over the years,
Further, she said, when the nation needed UHAS the most during the COVID-19 pandemic, the university availed itself and stood up to the task to provide the needed care service and care to the citizenry.
Categories
In the major benefactors’ category, former President, John Evans Atta Mills, was honoured posthumously.
The People’s Republic of China was honoured for its role as a development partner of the university.
Meanwhile, the MP for North Tongu and a former Deputy Minister of Education, Samuel Okudzeto Abalakwa, was also presented with a citation in appreciation of his contribution to the establishment of UHAS.
The Asogli, Sokode, Gbi, Fodome, Hlefi traditional councils, as well as the Dufia of Adaklu Kodzobi, Togbe Dzegblade IV, were similarly honoured with citations for their inputs in the establishment of UHAS.
Two former regional ministers, Joseph Z. Amenowode and the late Henry Ford Kamel, were honoured in the professional facilitators’ category.
Three former Deputy Volta Regional ministers, Col, Cyril Necku (retd), Henry Ametefee, and Francis Ganyaglo, and a former Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Isaac Kodobisah, were among those honoured for their valiant roles in the establishment of UHAS.
Among the awardees in the health sector partners’ category was the Chief Executive of the Ho Teaching Hospital, Dr John Tampuori, while business owner, Emmanuel Chance, were among the major benefactors of the UHAS awards.
The University of Ghana, Legon was cited as mentor institution.
The Foundation Council category distinguished first Council Chairman, Prof. Kofi Anyidoho, and President of the Volta Region House of chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo, while former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. John Owusu Gyapong, and former Registrar, Dr Cynthia Sena Kpeglo, were honoured with citations for their dedicated services to UHAS.
