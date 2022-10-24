Redevelopment of Kumasi Central Market progresses: Consultants call for proper management

In September, 2021, the last bits of the over-a-century-old Kumasi Central Market were pulled down to enable work to start on the redevelopment of the market.
The redevelopment of the old Kejetia Transport Terminal and the Central Market, into a modern market complex and transport terminal with other ancillary facilities, is one of the biggest projects to happen in the city of Kumasi.
It is expected to breathe fresh life into the business environment of Kumasi, and also give an aesthetic appeal to the centre of the city.
According to the consultants, 99 per cent of project designs (Engineering), 63 per cent of procurement, and 27 per cent of the physical construction works had been completed within a period of over 32 months.
The main structure of the market is pre-engineered steel structure with sophisticated fixtures including a gas plant, sewage treatment plant, fire fighting and safety installation, substation and generators, and CCTV among others.
Concerns
The huge facility and sophisticated equipment would require the appointment of competent operators to manage.
However, there have been concerns about the management of the project which pose a threat to reaping the desired benefits from the facility.
During a visit by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the site of the Phase Two in Kumasi last Monday, the Project Architect, Sampson Awuah, urged the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to ensure that the project, when completed, was properly managed.
His call was premised on the deterioration recorded in parts of the Phase One, which is already completed and is now in use.
First phase
The government, represented by the KMA, and under the supervision of the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, is undertaking the multi-million dollar project.
The project is designed to minimise the impact of the construction on the trading activities in the Central Business District (CBD) of the Kumasi Metropolis.
It was also to reduce the government's financial burden and cost of borrowing and thirdly to utilise the revenues that would be realised from earlier phases to support the funding of subsequent phases of the project.
Construction works for the Phase One, which began in July 2015, comprised the redevelopment of the Old Kejetia Transport Terminal into a market complex. It was handed over to the KMA in December, 2018.
Second phase
Following the completion of the first phase of the project, the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, on December 19, 2018, signed a contract with Messrs Contracta Construction UK Ltd for the second phase of the project, comprising the redevelopment and modernisation of the Kumasi Central Market and its associated infrastructure (Phase Two), for an amount of €248,000,000 for a period of 48 months.
The Phase Two, which is a continuation of Phase One, is to improve on selected infrastructure in the Central Business District of Kumasi as well as to redevelop, modernise and expand the commercial and social/community facilities of the central market enclave.
It is also to provide facilities which are necessary and complementary for the effective and efficient functioning of the completed first phase of the project.
Project consultants
Messrs Avangarde Design Services, an Accra-baaed firm, is providing holistic all-in project management and supervisory consultancy services for Phase Two of the project.
Per their mandate, the project management consultants are to ensure that the contractor is effectively and efficiently managed during the contract period to ensure that the employer achieves value for money.
Scope of works
Phase Two covers a total construction area of 172,197m2 and consists of several components, including the external and internal infrastructure, remodelling of the adjacent road system, organisation and increase in the parking area and construction of a new traditional market area.
The main structure of the building is pre-manufactured steel structure and beams. The central opening provides ventilation and light to the interior. Multiple skylights will also provide natural illumination.
The market building is a four-level structure with 10,528 commercial spaces and ancillary facilities.
The ground floor comprises mostly parking spaces reserved for transport activities. It will have mostly counter shops exclusively reserved for traditional market trading activities, while the second and third floors are mostly anchor shops.
When completed, the 10,528 commercial spaces will consist of 6,650 lockable shops, 3,760 counter shops, 118 food shops, 280-seater public washrooms, 600 parking spaces for transport activities, community facilities, technical areas, road networks and operational areas.
Timelines
The contract period for implementation of the works, according to the project document, is 48 months.
Official commencement date for the Phase Two was set at February, 14, 2020 and therefore, the project is expected to be completed on February, 13, 2024 subject to approved extension of time.
Implementation
The consultants, therefore, see a potential risk of operationalisation because of experiences coming from the management of the first phase.
Consequently, the consultants want the KMA to ensure the validation of shop owners before allocation.
They also want the appointment of a competent operation and maintenance team, rental values and determination of how much traders will pay and selection of service providers.