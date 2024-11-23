UCCSMS commissions 169 medical students at white coat ceremony

Nov - 23 - 2024

The 15th batch of 169 medical students of the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Science (UCCSMS), who have successfully completed their pre-clinical training in the basic sciences, have been commissioned to begin their clinicals at a white coat ceremony.

The students, who are the graduating class of 2027, were admonished not to leave the country upon completion of their programmes but to stay and help improve the healthcare sector of the country.

The Provost, College of Health and Allied Sciences of UCC, Prof. Martins Ekor, who made the call, said the investments in their education required reciprocity of goodwill by staying to support the betterment of healthcare delivery in the country.

"You need to know that a lot of taxpayers’ money is going into subsidising your training, so whatever you have paid is just a drop in the ocean.

“If you know what it takes to train a qualified doctor you will know that GH¢15,000 a year doesn’t really come close. That is why we also appeal that when you complete don’t run away; let’s also enjoy the investment.”

Next generation

Prof. Martins Ekor stated that the UCCSMS was not only about the pursuit of knowledge to practise the various medical sciences but also where students were trained to be the next generation of think tank and healthcare professionals who were able to innovate in the face of new challenges in a post-COVID world.

He said the white coat was not merely a garment but symbolised their commitment to professionalism, ethical practice and the compassion to care for patients.

"As you don this coat, remember that it represents not only your identity as medical students but also your responsibility to uphold the values of empathy, integrity and excellence in health care," he added.

He advised them to embrace all experiences and challenges during the clinical training, saying these would help mould them into skilled practitioners and compassionate caregivers.

Self-management

The Medical Director of the Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital, Dr Joseph Timbil, who was the guest speaker at the ceremony, urged the student doctors to adopt efficient self-management to be successful.

He advised the students to keep to ethical standards of non-malfeasance, privacy of patients and justice.

He further admonished the student doctors to be humble and ready to learn from every member of the health-care structure and to identify mentors and learn from them.

Personnel appearance

Dr Timbil also urged them to take personal appearance seriously.

"For the gents, I will advise that you have fresh underwears every day. Don’t repeat your underwear. These days, beards are an attraction. If you do keep a beard, make sure they are trimmed all the time.

"As a doctor your appearance matters. Remember that people get to see you before they know what you know, and if you present yourselves in a not-too-decent manner, the patient may give up on you even before you start to treat him or her," he stated.



Opportunity

The Dean of UCCSMS, Prof Sabastian Elliason, said the ceremony was an opportunity for the medical students to connect with mentors and provide a sense of identity for them, saying he was optimistic about the training they had received and as such they were ready for what lay ahead.

The Chairman of the UCC Governing Council and Founding Dean of the UCCSMS, Prof Harold Amonoo-Kuofie, said the products of the UCCSMS had set high standards all over the healthcare professional landscape and urged them to keep high ethical standards, push boundaries and contribute meaningfully to medical field by adopting empathy, kindness and respect.