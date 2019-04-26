U-ton Engineering boss wins ECOWAS Youth award

The Country Manager for U-ton Engineering Ghana, Issah Abdulai Afugu has been adjudged the Most Influential Young Person of the year by the Confederation of West African Youth.
Mr. Afugu was awarded the Influential Young Person of the year for his enormous contribution to Ghana’s Fiber Internet space through his work in the industry with U-ton, a fibre infrastructure installation company.
He currently heads U-ton Engineering Limited as Country Manager, managing over 300 staff.
Speaking during the ceremony, Mr Afugu mentioned how delighted he was on attaining the feat and reiterated the need for a consented effort amongst youth across the sub-region to alleviate the struggles and hardships of the people.
The Confederation of West African Youths is an all-inclusive leading ECOWAS youth platform representing and safeguarding aspirations of millions of youth across our sub-region.
This years edition of the event was held in Sierra Leone. The organization envisages becoming the single largest youth body representing over 200 million youth across ECOWAS by 2022.