Two persons arrested in Nkoranza Police Station attack

The Police have arrested two persons suspected to be in connection with Tuesday’s attack on the Nkoranza Police Station.
The attack, which was in protest of the death of one Albert Donkor, a robbery suspect, led to the death of one person and injury of five others,
Six suspects who were in police custody are said to have escaped during the melee.
A statement issued Wednesday by the Director General, Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, said efforts are being made to have the six suspects rearrested.
It added that all other persons involved in Tuesday’s “barbaric act” are being pursued to face justice.
It also stated that calm has returned to Nkoranza and its environs as police personnel have been deployed to those areas.
“We, therefore, wish to assure all law-abiding citizens to go about their socio-economic activities without fear or hindrance, for the Police will do whatever it takes to protect their lives and property,” the Police urged.
Background
The youth of Nkoranza Tuesday took to the streets of the town to protest the death of 27-year-old Albert Donkor, a trader.
The youth suspect the police killed Donkor while he was in their custody and want justice.
Wearing red armbands, the youth blocked some streets of the town, burnt used car tyres, as well as besieged the local police station where sources claim they vandalised some vehicles and other property to register their displeasure at the incident.