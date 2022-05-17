Police confirm death of trader at Nkoranza, but say he was a robbery suspect

The police have formally confirmed the death of 27-year-old satellite television dish installer, Albert Donkor of Nkoranza in the Bono East Region, however, they describe him as a suspect in many cases of armed robbery.
A statement issued by the Director-General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Police, DCOP Kwesi Ofori on Tuesday, May 17, said the Police gathered intelligence that Albert Donkor and a gang of five other suspected armed robbers were involved in several armed robbery attacks in the region, including armed robbery attacks at Nkoranza on April 19 and 20, 2022.
According to the statement, based on this intelligence, an operation was conducted during which Albert Donkor was shot and was consequently rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.
The statement added that the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced an investigation into the incident to ascertain whether the operation was carried out in line with the standard operating procedures of the Service.
Different story
The development comes after the youth of Nkoranza had on Saturday, May 14, 2022, issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the Nkoranza South Municipal Security Committee and Municipal Police Command to come clear on Donkor’s whereabouts or they advise themselves.
A youth leader, Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan told Graphic Online that Donkor had gone to Busunya, a town in the Nkoranza North Municipality on April 25, 2022 to work for some clients and while returning to Nkoranza on his motorbike at about 10pm, he was accosted by armed robbers who manhandled him and took away his laptop, a mobile phone and some other items.
According to Ohene-Gyan’s account as filed by Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah, after Donkor was freed by the robbers, he found his way home where his parents advised him to rest and report the incident to the police in the morning.
The police however stormed Donkor's house at about 1am and arrested him, accusing him of being involved in the robbery.
He said all attempts by Donkor’s parents to get in touch with him while in police custody proved futile, with the police claiming at different times that he was in custody at Techiman or in Kintampo.
Ohene-Gyan had claimed they did not want to believe rumours that Donkor had been tortured to death while in the custody of the Nkoranza South Municipal Police Command, but were awaiting the police response “within 48 hours”.
Read the full statement issued by the police
POLICE PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS BUREAU (PPSB) INVESTIGATES THE DEATH OF A ROBBERY SUSPECT AT NKORANZA
- As part of a holistic strategy to tackle the menace of armed robbery, the Police Administration has since August 2021 deployed special anti-robbery task forces to all robbery prone areas across the country.
- These special anti-robbery task forces have conducted a series of intelligence-led operations which have contributed immensely to the reduction of armed robbery incidents in the affected areas.
- In the Bono East Region, Police gathered intelligence that a suspect, Albert Donkor, and a gang of five other suspected armed robbers, whose names are being withheld for investigation purposes, were involved in several armed robbery attacks in the region, including armed robbery attacks at Nkoranza on April 19 and 20, 2022.
- Based on this intelligence, an operation was conducted during which suspect Albert Donkor was shot. He was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for medical attention but he was pronounced dead on arrival.
- Following the death of suspect Albert Donkor, the Bono East Regional Police Command held engagements with the family of the deceased and other relevant stakeholders in response to their concerns regarding the incident.
- Also, the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced an investigation into the incident to ascertain whether the operation was carried out in line with the standard operating procedures of the Service. A team from the PPSB has visited the area in this regard.
- In addition, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare spoke with the family on the telephone and has constituted a high-powered delegation led by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Director-General/Administration to visit Nkoranza tomorrow Wednesday, May 18, 2022, for further engagements with all the stakeholders.
- In view of the PPSB investigation, we urge the public to avoid unfounded speculations which have the potential to prejudice the outcome of the ongoing investigation.
- We wish to assure the good people of Ghana that we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all and we urge you to support us in the fight against violent crimes in the country.
DCOP KWESI OFORI DIRECTOR-GENERAL, PUBLIC AFFAIRS