Two friends jailed ten years each, for stealing

GraphicOnline Feb - 03 - 2025 , 17:26 1 minute read

The Asante Akropong Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District, has sentenced two friends to 10 years imprisonment each, for conspiring, possessing firearms without authority, causing damage and stealing at Sokoban, a suburb of Kumasi.

Charles Antwi alias Kojo Fosu, 49, a carpenter and Francis Abobi alias Seaman 41, a farmer, pleaded guilty and were convicted on their own plea.

Police detective Inspector, Mr Kwame Boakye Agyemang, prosecuting told the court presided over by Mrs Gloria Mensah Bonsu, that the complainant, Ama Boakyewaa Asomani, a teacher at Kumasi Suame-Anomangye, reported an incident of burglary at her residential apartment at Sokoban Ampabame by unknown persons.

He said on January 28, this year, at about 1900 hours, the complainant returned home and detected the damage of her door, and the theft of her 42 inches television set valued at GHS 7,800, a Samsung ‘A’ 52 series valued at GHS 3,500 and a CCTV hard drive.

She reported the incident to the Ashanti Regional Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) and its investigations led to the arrest of the two convicts at their hideout at Effiduase-Asamang in the Sekyere East District.

During a search on them, one cutlass, a pinch bar, a glass cutter, two pliers, two pistol guns, a cartridge and three smart phones were retrieved from them.

In their caution statement they admitted the offence and they were charged and brought before the court.