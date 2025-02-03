Korle Bu suspends acceptance of dead bodies for 6 weeks amid cold room refurbishment

Next article: Two friends jailed ten years each, for stealing

GraphicOnline Feb - 03 - 2025 , 17:40 1 minute read

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has announced a temporary suspension on accepting fresh bodies and Brought-in-Dead (BID) cases as it undertakes a six-week refurbishment of its cold room facilities.

In a news release issued on February 3, 2025, the hospital's management stated that the move is aimed at improving service delivery.

“As a result, we regret to announce that we will be unable to accept fresh bodies or Brought-in-Dead (BID) cases during this period,” the statement read.

However, the restriction does not apply to cases originating from Korle Bu Teaching Hospital itself.

The hospital has urged bereaved families whose deceased relatives have been in the mortuary for three to six weeks or longer to make immediate arrangements for burial or transfer to alternative facilities.

“The refurbishment is expected to be completed within six weeks,” the hospital management stated.

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the temporary restriction and called for public cooperation.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your cooperation as we work to enhance our services,” the statement added.

The hospital assured the public that the refurbishment is necessary to ensure better service delivery at Ghana’s largest tertiary health facility.