Featured

Linda Ocloo: Greater Accra Regional Minister meets with RCC staff on first day at work (VIDEO)

Beatrice Laryea Feb - 03 - 2025 , 17:58 2 minutes read

The newly appointed Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo held her first meeting with the staff and management of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) on Monday, February 3, 2025.

The meeting marked her inaugural interaction with the team since being sworn in as minister. It aimed to help her familiarize herself with the staff and kickstart efforts to address developmental challenges and other pressing issues in the region.

A video shared on X on Monday captured the moment she arrived at the meeting, where staff had already gathered in anticipation of her arrival.

Linda Ocloo was sworn in by President John Mahama on Thursday, January 30, 2025, as part of the third batch of ministers following her approval by Parliament. This came after an unprecedented vetting process, which saw her confirmation after a remarkably swift hearing.

In a move that surprised many, her vetting lasted only about five minutes—an unusually short time given that ministerial nominees typically face a thorough questioning session. The Appointments Committee, in this case, appeared to have no further questions for Ms. Ocloo, who had already completed her nomination process.

As a three-term Member of Parliament for Shai Osudoku, Ocloo was accompanied by both members of her party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and former Greater Accra Regional Ministers from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

While the ministerial vetting process usually includes lengthy discussions on qualifications, policy, and vision for the role, Ocloo’s vetting was over in a flash. This quick approval has been interpreted by some as a sign of broad consensus on her capability to lead the region.

Others, however, view it as a missed opportunity for the committee to address key regional concerns in greater depth.