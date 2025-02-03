Next article: Former NPP MP aspirant’s tax fraud case: Lawyer says he is willing to prove innocence

Kwadwo Twum Boafo appointed Acting CEO of Financial Intelligence Centre

GNA Feb - 03 - 2025 , 16:22 1 minute read

Mr Albert Kwadwo Twum Boafo has been the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) by President John Dramani Mahama, while awaiting the reconstitution of the Board.

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Acting Presidential Spokesman, copied to the Ghana News Agency said

Mr Twum Boafo is a Civil Engineer and a Finance expert.

He is a former Chief Executive of the Ghana Free Zones Authority between 2009 and 2017.

He holds a BEng in Materials Engineering from the University of Wales, an MSc in Civil Engineering from the Rensselar Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York and an MBA in Finance and Investment Analysis from Stetson University, Deland, Florida, United States.

The FIC is the National Centre for the receipt and analysis of suspicious transaction reports and other information relevant to predicate offences of Money Laundering/Terrorist Financing and Proliferation Financing (ML/TF&P) and to disseminate actionable intelligence to competent authorities.