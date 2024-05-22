Twellium Ghana donates medical equipment to health facilities

News Desk Report May - 22 - 2024 , 18:34

In a significant effort to save newborn lives, Twellium Industrial Company Limited, the producers of Verna Mineral Water, has donated four incubators and four pieces of phototherapy equipment to some selected health centers across Ghana.

Advertisement

This initiative, conducted in partnership with the Ghana Medical Association, aims to address the shortage of essential medical equipment at birthing centers.

Speaking at the event which took place on Tuesday at the Ghana Medical Association Center in Korle Bu, Accra, the Marketing Director for Twellium Industries, Ali Ajami, emphasized the company’s commitment to making a substantial impact on child mortality rates in Ghana.

"Child mortality is a matter of great concern to everyone, and Verna is always ready to support various medical facilities through our partner, the Ghana Medical Association.

We are grateful for the support Ghanaians have shown to Verna Mineral Water. Through our Changing Lives campaign, we aim to improve the lives of more Ghanaians, especially those facing financial challenges," he said.

He further encouraged continued patronage of Verna products, noting that a portion of each purchase supports vital causes such as this one.

Appreciation

The Chairman of the Ghana Medical Association’s Greater Accra Division, Dr Ahmed A. Mensah, expressed gratitude for Verna Water's support.

He highlighted that the donation forms part of an ongoing commitment from Verna, noting that last year the company also donated four incubators and four phototherapy

equipment.

These were distributed to eight hospitals across the country: Dominase SDA Hospital (CHAG) and Bekwai Municipal Hospital in the Ashanti Region, Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region, Hohoe District Hospital in the Oti Region, Ga West District Hospital in Amasaman, Ewim Polyclinic in the Central Region, Tamale West Hospital, and Sunyani Municipal Hospital. Dr. Mensah called on other institutions to follow Verna’s example in giving back to society.

Twellium’s social responsibility initiatives extend beyond medical equipment donations. In July 2022, the company constructed a canteen, a drainage system, and a fence wall at the Kaneshie Polyclinic.

Additionally, through the Changing Lives campaign, Twellium covered the medical expenses for Rhoda Akorfa Senyegbe, who required surgery for a large left atrial myxoma

at the National Cardiothoracic Centre, paying the cedi equivalent of $7,000, equivalent to GH₵101,500 for her treatment.

Twellium Industrial Company Ltd. continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery in Ghana through sustained support and impactful donations, reinforcing its role as a vital partner in the nation's health sector.