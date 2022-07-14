Trust Hospital opens 30-bed paediatric extension ward

The Trust Hospital Company Limited has opened a 30-bed paediatric extension ward to provide quality services for patients up to the end of their care journey and also provide after-care services.
Named the Trust Hospital Premium Centre, it is a three-in-one facility built to ease the pressure on the company’s three other primary hospitals located at Osu and five clinics scattered across Accra.
Located at the Ringway Estates at Osu, the facility has general wards, private rooms and semi-private wards, with two patients sharing a room.
With a well-stocked boutique pharmacy, the pediatric extension will run child health services, including pediatric consultations and admissions and a child welfare clinic.
General services offered include dialysis, chemotherapy, general practitioner and specialist consultations, oncology, nephrology and urology.
Why new facility
At the opening ceremony in Accra yesterday[July 13, 2022], the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trust Hospital Company Limited, Dr Juliana Oyeh Ameh, said some time ago, the company received a call from its Sakumono Clinic requesting to refer a critically ill child to its Mother and Child Hospital.
Unfortunately, she said, the wards were full, and at that time only structural works on the new facility had been completed.
The incident, he said, brought the awakening realisation of what problems persisted in the hospitals.
“This is the reason we have this 30-bed pediatric extension ward today. It was born out of necessity to serve our clients to the end of their care journey and for quality after-care,” the CEO said.
Quality service delivery
The Deputy Director-General in charge of Investment and Development at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, expressed his excitement at the facility, saying it was one of the best in the country.
He said the hospital had, over the years, carved a niche for itself in the area of quality service delivery.
He urges management of the premium centre to leverage that niche to attract the best professionals within the health industry to offer superior services to the public.
Global health crises
In a statement read on her behalf by the CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, the Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, said since its institution, the hospital had provided quality cost-effective care, guided by the core values of professionalism, respect, excellence, teamwork and accountability.
She said it was obvious that globally the world was going through the most difficult period, with fear and apprehension among service providers and customers growing.
However, with initiatives such as the Trust Hospital’s Premium Centre, she said, she was convinced that the country would record much improvement in the quality of healthcare delivery.
She said she was impressed by the number of services offered by the facility and was convinced that it would continue to grow.