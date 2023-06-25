Tragedy strikes as 3 Daboase SHS students drown after sneaking out to swim in overflowing river

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu Jun - 25 - 2023 , 12:08

In a heartbreaking incident, three first-year technical students from Daboase Senior High Technical School lost their lives after attempting to swim in the dangerously flooded River Subri.

The unfortunate incident occurred yesterday (Saturday, June 24), when a group of seven students allegedly sneaked out of the school premises to engage in the ill-fated swimming excursion.

The students, all of whom were boarders, managed to leave the dormitory without the knowledge of the school authorities and their housemaster.

Tragically, two of the bodies have been recovered from the river and are currently placed in the morgue at Effia-Nkwanta Teaching Hospital, while the search continues for the missing third student.

The heavy rainfall experienced in the Western Region and its neighbouring areas has led to the overflowing of several rivers, leaving numerous communities displaced. Although the students, who were not residents of Daboase Township, ventured into the river to bathe and wash clothes, they underestimated the strong current caused by the flooding and were swept away.

Despite the valiant efforts of four of their companions to rescue them, they were unsuccessful. However, a rescue team assembled by the District Security Council, led by District Chief Executive Mr. Emmanuel Boakye, is tirelessly searching for the missing student.

Expressing his grief over the incident, Mr. Boakye stated that the unfortunate event was just one of the many severe consequences of the incessant rain that has been ongoing since Wednesday. He added, "Due to the rains, many people are homeless. While we were inspecting the affected communities, the police informed us about the tragic incident involving the students."

Providing details about the victims, Mr. Boakye mentioned that they hailed from Inchaban in the Shama District, Amanful in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, and Agona in the Ahanta West Municipality.

The school authorities and local assembly have notified the parents of the victims, offering them support during this difficult time. Taking the opportunity, the DCE advised students, particularly those from other parts of the country, to avoid venturing into rivers, especially given the current risky conditions.