Traditional priest re-roofs Bosore school building

A traditional priest, Nana KwadwoBoateng, popularly known as ‘Dumgya Komfuo’, has re-roofed a five-unit classroom block of the Bosore M/A Primary School at Bosore in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.
Barely a month ago, the entire roof of the school building was ripped off as a result of a strong thunderstorm that hit parts of the Ashanti Region.
An estimated amount of GH¢30,000 went into the re-roofing of the building, a cost borne alone by the priest, who aside from his traditional beliefs, has been instrumental in generously supporting people, especially the deprived in society.
But for this intervention, pupils of the school had to abruptly end their lessons anytime it threatened to rain.
In a short remark after handing over the re-roofed facility to authorities of the school last Monday, Nana Boateng said: “I was saddened after I received a report of the destruction of this building, so I decided to help since the government alone cannot meet all our needs.”
Commendation
The Headmistress of the school, Gloria Pomaa, lauded the traditional priest for his continuous support towards the successful running of the school.
“Now academic work has resumed fully,” the headmistress said.
According to her, when the roof of the school block got destroyed, authorities of the school, who were financially constrained, approached the priest to come to their aid and he responded.
Madam Pomaa said even before the roof was completely ripped off, some of the roofing sheets were already leaking, a situation which made them merge classes four and fi ve into one class anytime it rained.