Traditional medicine stakeholders urged to collaborate

Emelia Ennin Abbey Mar - 01 - 2023 , 08:57

Stakeholders in the traditional medicine sector have been urged to collaborate and advocate the full integration of traditional medicine into Ghana's health care system for effective health care delivery.

This is expected to give traditional medicine higher recognition for its contribution to the health and wellbeing of people.

The President of the Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Association (GHAFTRAM), Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, made the call last Thursday at the GHAFTRAM 2023 annual awards in Accra.

The event, which was preceded with an exhibition of some products and innovations of some traditional medicine practitioners and researchers, was themed: “Traditional Medicine, Improving our Health, Prospering our Nation Beyond Aid".

Prof. Duncun commended the government for supporting the traditional medicine sector through the establishment of 55 herbal units in some hospitals in the country.

He said even though that was not enough, "it is a significant achievement worth celebrating”.

Challenges

Traditional medicine, he said, had enormous potential to improve the health sector and contribute to the prosperity of the nation.

"Through the use of traditional medicines, we can improve access to health care services, especially in rural areas where access to modern medicine may be limited," he said.

He said although traditional medicine practitioners played major role in the socio-economic development of the nation, they were faced with a number of challenges that militated against and impeded their quest to achieve excellence.

Media partnership

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, stated that the efforts of members of the association were significant to facilitate the growth of Ghana's health sector.

"Apart from improving health, traditional medicine also helps to generate income and generate revenue for the state.

It can also help to generate foreign exchange.

This can help to solve the revenue challenges facing the country currently," he said.

He, therefore, called for a national stakeholder engagement to deliberate on how to grow the traditional medicine sector.

Mr Dwumfour commended GHAFTRAM for working over the years to rebrand traditional medicine and developing a number of effective products.

The GJA, he said, would continue to support the growth of the traditional medicine sector in Ghana by using the various media platforms available to it to champion the promotion and the use of traditional medicine.

Awards

As part of recognising and honouring the exceptional work of traditional medicine practitioners in Ghana, Samuel Adjani Jimah was adjuged the Best Traditional Medicine Practitioner, while the Best Clinic of the Year went to Kwayisi Christian Herbal Clinic.

The immediate past President of the association, William Odum Eduful, recieved a leadership award and GH¢50,000, while Elizabeth Adai Torgbor was named the Best Traditional Medicine Researcher of the Year, with Daniel Adjetey recieving the the Best Psychic Practitioner Award.

The Best Anti-malaria Drug was Rooter Mixture; the Immune Booster of the Year was CD Caps; the Best Traditional Medicine for Piles was Akwantuo Koo Mixture, and the Best Herbal Product for Skin Rashes was Manya Soap.

The Most Developed Traditional Medicine Company award went to Agbeve Herbal Clinic; while the Best Herbal Ointment for Pain Relief was Chocho ointment.

The Aponche Memorial Herbal Clinic was named the Most Recognised Bone Setting Clinic of the Year; Hepatitis B Clinic of the Year went to Power Specialist Clinic; the Most Recognised Sciatica Clinic of the Year was 21st Clinic; the Traditional medicine supportive NGO of the year was COA, Global Peace Mission and the most recognize prostrate clinic of the year was Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternate Hospital.

Most recognised traditional medicine facility for the management of the eye was Odopee Herbal Research Centre, Gracegift Herbal Clinic recieved the golden award for the development of traditional medicine, while the most recognised traditional medicine fertility clinic was Cathedral Herbal & Fertility Clinic, with the most recognised stroke clinic going to Edu Herbal Clinic and the best plant medicinal farmer of the year going to Jacob Ashun Junior.