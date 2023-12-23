Top 10 largest church auditoriums in the world

Graphic.com.gh Dec - 23 - 2023 , 15:29

Christianity remains the most dominant religion in the world. Most Christians worship in churches and auditoriums as a symbolism to the presence of God.

Over the years, church buildings have evolved from humble sacred places of spiritual worship to giant architectural marvels aimed at making huge statements about the faith of all who worship there.

These monumental sanctuaries have transcended mere places of worship and have become iconic landmarks that capture the essence of the religious community.

Beyond their sheer size, these auditoriums serve as gathering points for millions, fostering a sense of unity and shared spiritual experience.

Here are the top 10 largest church auditoriums in the world based on human seating capacity. See how many are in Africa.

10) Calvary Temple

Calvary Temple

Located in Hyderabad, India, the Calvary Temple auditorium is a non-denominational worship centre which was completed in 2013. The Calvary Temple has a total capacity of 18,000 and was founded by Dr P Satish Kumar, who doubles as the pastor.

9) The Great Temple

The Great Temple

The Great Temple located in Cuiabá, Brazil is owned by the General Convention of the Assemblies of God. With a total capacity of 22,000, the Great Temple auditorium was completed in 1996.

8) Deeper Life Bible Church

Deeper Life Bible Church

Completed in 2018 with a total capacity of 30,000, the Deeper Life Bible Church located in Lagos, Nigeria is the eight largest church building on the planet. It is owned by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry founded by the William Folorunso Kumuyi, popularly known as W.F. Kumuyi.

7) Graha Bethany Nginden

Graha Bethany Nginden

The Graha Bethany Nginden auditorium located in Surabaya, Indonesia has a capacity of 35,000. It was completed between 2000 and 2009. It an evangelical megachurch associated to the Bethany Indonesian Church in Surabaya, Indonesia.

David Aswin Tanuseputra has been the Senior Pastor since 2012.

6) The International Gospel Center

International Gospel Center

The International Gospel Center of the Word of Life Bible church is a Pentecostal Christian megachurch with a 35,000-seater capacity.

It was completed in 2014 and can be founded in warri, Nigeria. The church was established by Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, an Evangelist, Teacher, Prophet, Apostle and Author.

5) Faith Tabernacle

Faith Tabernacle

The Faith Tabernacle is an evangelical megachurch and the headquarters church of Living Faith Church Worldwide. It has a total capacity of 50,000. It is located in Lagos, Nigeria and was completed in 1999. The church was founded by Nigerian preacher, David Olaniyi Oyedepo.

4) Temple of the Glory of God

Temple of the Glory of God

The Temple of the Glory of God auditorium is associated to the God is Love Pentecostal Church. The auditorium which was completed in 2004, has a capacity of 60,000. It is located in são Paulo, Brazil. The church was founded by David Miranda.

3) Champions Royal Assembly

Champions Royal Assembly

The Champions Royal Assembly mega church found in Abuja has a total capacity of 80,000.

It was completed in 2015. The Champions Royal Assembly is the International Ministry of Prophet Joshua Iginla.

2) Glory Sanctuary Dome

Glory Sanctuary Dome auditorium

The Glory Sanctuary Dome auditorium of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre was completed in 2018 with a whooping capacity of 100,000. It is located in Abuja, Nigeria. Pastor Paul Enenche is the founder and General overseer of Dunamis International Gospel centre.

1) Hand of God Cathedral

Salvation Ministries

The Hand of God Cathedral is largest church auditorium in the world. It already has a massive capacity of 120,000 and yet construction is still ongoing. Located in port Harcourt, Nigeria, is belongs to the Salvation Ministries. David Ibiyeomie is the founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries.