Time to clear Economic Management Team - Kwabena Agyepong to President Akufo-Addo

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, is urging President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to sack members of the government's Economic Management Team amidst the current economic challenges.
Citing rising interest rates and inflation, Mr Agyepong said there was clear evidence indicating that it was time for a change in the management of the economy.
According to him, persons in the finance sector did not have any confidence in the current managers of the economy.
"There is no doubt right now if you talk to anybody in the finance sector, they don't have faith in those running the (economy)," Mr Agyepong said in an interview on Kessben FM.
"All those members of the Economic Management Team, they have to hang their heads in shame, it is a fact and this affects all of us and I am worried about the security implications of this because we have seen things happen around the world...".
"The Finance Ministry, the Central Bank should have a handle of it, if they don't have a handle of it then they should step aside for people who are competent and strong to take the hard-nosed decisions because they have to be firm decisions".
Reshuffle
He also stated that he was not happy with President Akufo-Addo's reaction to public calls to reshuffle his appointees.
Mr Agyepong said the President could turn the fortunes of the country around in the next two years with a "surgery" on his government.
"I was not too happy with some of the remarks because you have to set a very high bar and you have to demand results from your team. You should never be satisfied, especially when the results say otherwise.
"We are in dangerous territory and so, therefore, the only major thing that the President can do to arrest the situation is to clear out the managers of the economy and it is a fact, that is what is left for him to do.
"Because you can't let the same people who have driven us to this stage remain in office. Nobody is looking for Ken Ofori-Atta's job but we are looking for the economic health of this country and some of us have to stand up and be counted. I will rather die speaking the truth than to be populist because I am NPP".