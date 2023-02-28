Tier three pension deductions for civil servants: Controller

Chris Nunoo Feb - 28 - 2023 , 13:33

Civil and local government workers demanding that the Controller and Accountant-General (CAGD) should halt deducting Tier three pension contributions from their salaries have been asked to consult their management.

According to the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), their members are against the Tier three pension deductions from their salaries and want the CAGD to halt it.

However, in a statement reacting to CLOGSAG's concerns about the five per cent deduction from their basic salaries towards tier-three pension contributions the CAGD said the processing of such inputs were undertaken through a properly signed communication from legitimate authorities.

This means that, it cannot do anything about it unless another communication from the management of CLOGSAG directs that the deductions should be stopped.

Statement

A statement signed by the Controller and Accountant General, Mr Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem said “the attention of the CAGD had been drawn to the protest by CLOGSAG members with regard to the five per cent deduction from their basic salary toward tier- three pension contribution for its members.”

The statement explained that in respect of the issue under reference, “the five per cent tier- three deduction for the benefit of CLOGSAG members, effective February 2023, was properly authorised and communicated by the leadership of the union through their letter with reference number BA/61/SF.1 of February 2, 2023.”

The statement said “The department wishes to restate that it prepares the payroll based on inputs submitted by employer organisations and unions, in the case of union dues and related deductions.”

Communications

To that end, it said “Processing of such inputs are undertaken when properly signed communications are received from legitimate authorities.”

“In respect of the issue under reference, the five per cent tier-three deduction for the benefit of CLOGSAG members, effective February 2023, was properly authorised and communicated by the leadership of the union through their letter with reference number BA/61/SF.1 of February 2, 2023,” the statement added and recommended that any concern about the said deduction should be channeled through the management of CLOGSAG.

It further indicated that the department was ready to implement the outcome of the resolution of the matter when properly communicated to the CAGD through the recognised authority.