Three young armed robbers jailed 19 years over iPhone 6s theft in Ho

GraphicOnline May - 10 - 2025 , 18:43 2 minutes read

The Ho Circuit Court has sentenced three young individuals, aged between 19 and 25, to a total of 19 years in prison for conspiring to rob a 21-year-old man of his iPhone 6s, valued at GH₵700.

Presided over by His Honour Osman Abdul-Hakeem, the court on Friday, 9 May 2025, convicted Mercy Sokpe, 22, Atsu Kamasa, 25, and Godfred Dzidonu, 19, on two counts — conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

According to a statement issued by the Volta Regional Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service, the incident occurred on May 4, 2025, at about 4:30pm near the Ho Central Market.

The complainant, Elijah Torbedzi, was approached by Mercy Sokpe, who requested to use his iPhone to take a selfie. Torbedzi, unaware of her intentions, handed over the phone.

“While pretending to take the selfie, she signalled her two accomplices, who then attacked the complainant with scissors,” the police report said. “The three suspects fled the scene with the iPhone.”

The complainant raised an alarm, leading to the swift arrest of 19-year-old Godfred Dzidonu, who was found with the stolen phone. He was handed over to the police. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of the other two suspects, Sokpe and Kamasa, from their hideouts in Ho.

At trial, all three pleaded guilty. The court sentenced each of them to three years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery. In addition, Kamasa and Dzidonu were given an extra five years each for the actual robbery, reflecting their more active roles in the assault and theft.

In total, Mercy Sokpe will serve three years, while Atsu Kamasa and Godfred Dzidonu will each serve eight years behind bars.

The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and exercise caution when approached by strangers, especially those seeking to borrow mobile phones or other valuables under false pretences.

“This case serves as a reminder for the public to be alert and cautious of persons who may approach them for help,” said DSP Felix Danku, Head of the Public Affairs Unit in the Volta Region.