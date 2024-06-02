Featured

Three persons arrested following clash at Kasoa EC Office

Graphic Online Jun - 02 - 2024 , 16:42

Three people were arrested following a violent clash between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Kasoa Electoral Commission office on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The violence erupted around 5 am and resulted in four individuals sustaining injuries. One person, due to the severity of their injuries, was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

In the wake of the incident, the Ghana Police Service in a statement said it apprehended three suspects - Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, Mustapha Mohammed, and Abdul Aziz Musah - near the Kasoa EC office.

The suspects were found in a Honda CRV with registration number GX-2044-19. A search of the vehicle uncovered a pump-action shotgun with four rounds of ammunition.

The three individuals are currently assisting the police with their investigations.