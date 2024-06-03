Featured

Assemblies of God unveils ethics, code of conduct for pastors

Vincent Amenuveve Jun - 03 - 2024 , 02:41

The Assemblies of God Church has launched three manuals on ministerial ethics, code of conduct and etiquette for pastors and their spouses.

The manuals, which are novelties in the church's history, comprises a 167-page book on the Code of conduct and etiquette for pastors and their spouses, administrative procedures and disciplinary code.

They were unveiled during the fourth Executive Presbytery and Key Leaders Conference of the church held in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, recently. The manuals are based on the biblical teachings on the proper behaviour of church leaders, and they are to complement the constitution of the church in guiding its pastors towards leading proper Christian etiquette and behaviour.

The book has 55 ethical principles and guides. Some of the principles contained in the book are: Pulpit ethics and etiquette, monetary ethics and code of conduct, ethics of pastoral accountability and ethics for church services and prayer meetings.

Launch

Launching the manuals, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, said: “It has become necessary to streamline the conduct of ministers and their spouses while ensuring consistency in application within Assemblies of God churches across Ghana”.

He said in spite of the evolution of the church over the years, the Word of God remained central to the Ministry of the church. He expressed regret that in recent times, “the body of Christ has come under intense attack, adding that ministers of the Gospel were thus faced with the daunting task of determining which behaviours were acceptable, Bible-based, and glorified God.”

Rev. Wengam further explained that he led the Executive Presbytery officers of the church to develop the manuals to enable Ministers of Assemblies of God and their spouses to unlock this dilemma and to live above reproach.

He was, therefore, confident that the documents would be a “game changer, as it offered the security and assurance of practice, once the minister conducted himself or herself within the dictates of the code and the scriptures”.



Foreword

A foreword, written by a former Chief Justice and an adult Sunday School Teacher of the Ringway Gospel Centre, Assemblies of God, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, said the Ministerial Ethics, Code of Conduct and Etiquette manual for Assemblies of God pastors and their spouses, “is an added resource for ethical Christian work and living”.

She observed that the publication of the manuals would enable “men and women of God to live above reproach, and avoid certain pitfalls and the unethical behaviour of this present complex age with all its allurements”.

The former Chief Justice said the many direct quotes from the scriptures made it “transparently clear” that the 167-page book was not a set of harsh and rigid man-made rules, but God inspired Bible-based production aimed at making His workmen highly successful stewards.