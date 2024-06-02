Next article: Unemployed man in court for allegedly stealing GH₵46,700 from girlfriend

Flash floods hit Ofankor-Taifa Junction stretch after rains Sunday

Graphic Online Jun - 02 - 2024 , 15:11

Rains that began this morning have caused flash flooding in parts of Accra, including the Ofankor-Taifa Junction stretch.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) reported that the moderate rainstorm originated in Nigeria and impacted the southern regions of Ghana with varying degrees of rainfall and strong winds.

Several vehicles were partly submerged on the Ofankor-Taifa Junction road with some motorists favouring parts of the road that were not deeply submerged.

Some vehicles that broke down as a result of being submerged were seen being pushed by their owners.

Low-lying areas in the capital were particularly affected by the downpour, with floodwaters inundating roads and causing disruptions.

The GMA also cautioned that other areas across the south, including Hohoe, Kpandoe, Keta, Aflao, Dodze, Kpong, Mafi Kumase, Tema, Dodowa, Madina, Koforidua, Pokuase, Kasoa, Haatso, Kumasi, Mankessim, Cape Coast, Saltpond, Takoradi, Tarkwa, and Obuasi, experienced similar weather conditions and potential flooding.