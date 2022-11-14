The Ghana Garden and Flower Show at Efua Sutherland Children’s Park

Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) and the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement are set to deliver a December edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS).
The December edition of the show was introduced in 2021 to usher in the 10th anniversary of the main GGFS and has become a regular annual activity.
“Unleashing growth – spread the love” is the theme for this Christmas’ edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show, which will take place from Thursday December 8 to Monday December 12, 2022 at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park.
The show will witness activities such as an exhibition, gardening workshops and masterclasses for adults and children, garden playground for children, Christmas family activities, as well as a paint and sip session.
Stratcomm Africa’s annual end-of-year thanksgiving service, Praise Jam, will also once again take place in the Park on December 11, 2022.
The theme is to serve as an encouragement for people to take actions to contribute to a greener, cleaner, healthier, wealthier and a more beautiful Ghana.
CEO of Stratcomm Africa and Convener of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, Esther A. N Cobbah said “Christmas is a time of love, we call on all to show love for each other and spread love, including showing love to the earth on which we live. Climate change and environmental degradation threaten our very existence and we all have a duty to fight to protect Mother Earth. As we are aware, COP27 is ongoing now and we encourage all to take responsibility and contribute to the fight against environmental degradation.
“There is health, beauty, wealth and more in protecting the earth, so this Christmas and beyond, go on, love the earth and spread the love”.