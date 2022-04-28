Teshie PRESEC 2012 batch to fete Tema Station patrons May 2

The 2012 year group of Teshie Presbyterian Senior High School are set to mark their 10th anniversary of leaving the school by feeding 300 people at Accra, Tema Station on May 2, 2022.
The past students who form part of the 2012 batch of the Teshie Old Boys And Girls Association abbreviated backwards as AGABOT, believe this charitable gesture is the best means of giving back to the less privileged society.
The project is dubbed the second edition of the ODEHEI Street Feeding.
According to the past students, they came together to form a charitable group in order to give back to the school and the community.
The group is also seeking the support of the general public to make the project a success with a token contribution of GHS2 to the MTN Mobile Money Number; 0549199232.
The project is a follow-up to past charitable gestures by the group, including donations to their alma mater and the Teshie Children's Home in 2018.