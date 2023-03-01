Surveyors induct new executive

Delali Sika Mar - 01 - 2023 , 07:35

Alhaji Daud Sulemana Mahama has been inducted as the 51st President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors in Accra.

He took over from Rev. Mrs Rosemargaret Esubonteng to serve a one-year tenure.

Alhaji Mahama has experience in land administration, property appraisal and organisational management with over 38 years of working experience in public sector land administration.

He was the immediate past Vice-President of the institution.

Investiture

The presidential ball, dinner and investiture of the new executive of the institution was the climax of the 18th Surveyors Week and the 54th Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors.

It brought together members, government officials, traditional authorities, among others, to celebrate the work and journey of surveyors in the country.

The Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo, urged the institution to rebrand itself and create more awareness among the public to demystify the negative public perception about surveying.

He added that it was incumbent on the institution to make this a priority to ensure that the public was not misinformed about land administration and best practices in order to reduce the myriad of land disputes in the system.

Mr Aidoo congratulated the new President and his team, and challenged them to work assiduously to revive confidence in the profession.

Nation building

In his maiden speech, Alhaji Mahama expressed gratitude to the members of the institution for the confidence reposed in him, and challenged surveyors to be agents of change and make a difference in the nation building efforts.

He emphasised the need for engagement to build strong partnerships to influence policies and solutions.

The immediate past President of the institution, Rev. Mrs Esubonteng, charged the new leadership to work hard to build on the gains made so far to meet the aspirations of the institution.