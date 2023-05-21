Stop attacks on Immigration officers at borders - GIS Management cautions

The management of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has condemned an attack on a team of Immigration officers on patrol at the Aflao border last night, calling for an end to such acts.

The officers, who were on patrol duties at Beat 6 of the Aflao border, were pelted with stones, resulting in three of them sustaining serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital under stiff security.

The GIS, in a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs, C/SUPT. Michael Amoako-Atta said while they appreciated the cooperation and support from border residents and citizens, those attacks on officers by some members of the public should stop immediately.

“Management of the Ghana Immigration Service has received with great displeasure the report of an attack on a team of Immigration Officers on patrol duties at Beat 6 of the Aflao border by yet-to-be-identified assaulters at about 2325 hours last night.

“The assaulters were however dispersed by warning shots from the patrol team ahead of the arrival of a reinforcement team of Immigration Officers. One bystander however sustained injuries from a gunshot and is currently responding to treatment.

“We condemn the attack in no uncertain terms and advise border residents of Aflao, commuters and citizens, in general, to consider border officials as people working ultimately for the safety of our motherland," the statement read.

It said the management of GIS would continue to keep a close eye on the situation at Aflao, and all necessary mechanisms would be deployed to keep border security uncompromised.

It called on all Officers, especially at the Aflao Sector Command, to remain resolute and not be deterred by the unfortunate incident.