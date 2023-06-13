St Anthony Catholic Church launches 45th anniversary

Kweku Zurek Jun - 13 - 2023 , 15:01

The St Anthony Catholic Church located in Nungua kicked off its 45th-anniversary celebrations on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The momentous occasion which included the unveiling of the anniversary logo was inaugurated by Mr. Patrick Avevor, Chairman of the Church Pastoral Council, in the presence of Reverend Fathers, parishioners, and distinguished guests.

Themed "Building on the Foundation of Faith: 45 Years of Strong and Steady Growth," the anniversary promises a year-long series of engaging activities that reflect the church's commitment to its community and spiritual growth. During the launch, the committee shared an outline of the planned events, each designed to foster unity, fellowship, and outreach.

The festivities kicked off with the anniversary launch, and will later in July be accompanied by a blood donation drive and health screening. The church aims to encourage at least 100 individuals to donate blood, contributing to a noble cause.

The following months are packed with a diverse range of activities, including a Musical Concert in July, celebrating the Priestly Anniversary of Fr. Amoah, and an exciting Church Excursion to Amedzorfe in the Volta Region in August, coupled with a Sports & Youth Fiesta.

September will witness a heartwarming Homecoming event, inviting former parishioners who have moved away to reunite with the church and renew cherished connections.

In October, a Quiz competition will engage participants in a lively display of knowledge and camaraderie.

November brings a unique opportunity to honour departed parishioners through a Memorial Mass, followed by a cozy By the Fireside/Movie Night gathering.

As December approaches, the church will resound with the harmonious melodies of Mega Carols nights, creating a festive atmosphere for all.

January 2024 brings Ayeyi Praise & Gospel Rock Show, while February and March mark a period of spiritual revival through Revival/Crusade/Prayer festivals.

In April, the community will showcase their culinary skills in a thrilling Cooking competition.

The vibrant celebrations continue in May with a Traditional Food Bazaar, where attendees can savor the flavors of diverse cuisines, and a Rep your school/jersey event, fostering a sense of camaraderie and team spirit.

Finally, in June 2024, the anniversary will reach its climax with a memorable dedication of the church.

To ensure maximum visibility and engagement, the church has planned several initiatives. Each activity will be tied to an aspect of the ongoing church building project, facilitating its completion by the anniversary's culmination. Branded T-shirts and Polo shirts will be available for sale, serving as tangible symbols of support and raising awareness of the anniversary. The church will also produce branded souvenirs and paraphernalia, including mugs, keyholders, and trays, to commemorate the historic event.

Furthermore, a new church cloth will be introduced, symbolizing unity, faith, aspiration, and identity among the congregation. The church aims to unveil an anniversary logo during the launch, encouraging parishioners to share it on social media platforms to enhance publicity and community engagement.

In his concluding remarks, Mr. Avevor expressed his fervent prayers for God's abundant graces to manifest during this special season, fostering revival and deepening the love for God and His Church. He called upon all parishioners to actively participate in the upcoming events, assuring them that support would be sought in various forms to ensure the success of the anniversary.

As the launch concluded, the planning committee members were introduced to the congregation.

Led by Chairman Douglas Dela Quao, the committee comprises dedicated individuals who will spearhead the organization and execution of the anniversary celebrations, ensuring a memorable and meaningful experience for all.

The remaining members of the committee include; Cephas Asimadi (1st Vice Chairman), Pierrette Matanawui (2nd Vice Chairman), Emmanuel Ahiable, Anthony Asimadi, Gabriel Avumatsodo, Gloria Agbekey, Joseph Kpodo, Michael Kuffour, Mac Donald Larbi, Emmanuel Marfo, Mary Gana, Michael Sam, Nana Peter Sarfo, Patrick Djabanor, Patrick Osei, Anthony Dogbe and Jennifer Akuamoah.

The rest are; Peter Hayford Jnr., Jasper Annan, Dora Ofori, John Vigah, Elizabeth Mbeele, Priscilla Kpodo, Jessica Dogbey and Very Rev Fr John K. O. Amoah.