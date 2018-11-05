Speed up implementation of 1D1F policy — Togbe Sri III

The Awoamefia of the Anlo State, Togbe Sri III, has urged the government to speed up action on the implementation of the One-district, One factory policy to liberate the teeming youth from unemployment.
He said the issue of unemployment was causing most youth to migrate to the big cities to seek greener pastures and, therefore, depriving other areas, including Anlo, from benefitting from the youthfulness of their people.
Addressing the grand durbar of the 2018 Hogbetsotso Festival of the people of Anlo in Anloga last Saturday, Togbe Sri III impressed upon the government to consider the establishment of a tomato factory in the area to address the numerous post-harvest losses that vegetable farmers face.
The successful execution of the One-district, One factory policy, he said, would also offer relief to the unemployed labour force at a time when series of layoffs had been recorded across the country.
He further called on the government to establish a vocational training school at Anloga where people would acquire essential skills of creating sustainable livelihood.
This year’s celebration attracted dignitaries, including government officials and members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), including former President John Dramani Mahama and the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV.
The Hogbetsotso Festival is observed every first Saturday of November by the chiefs and people of Anloga to mark their journey from Togo to their current settlement in Ghana.
Oti Region
Touching on issues concerning the creation of a new region out of Volta Region, the Awoamefia re-echoed numerous calls for a wider consultation on the matter.
The Awoamefia was of the view that the manner in which the process was being handled appeared to be rushed and could potentially result in tribal conflicts.
He advised that the Chieftaincy ACT 759 be used as a guide in all decision making.
Re-echoing concerns by the Council of Anlo Chiefs in a communiqué issued at the just ended congress of chiefs, the Awoamefia indicated that though they were for development, the splitting of the Volta Region was not the surest and only option to develop the region.
Togbe Sri III indicated that the most important ingredient for the development of any area hinged on unity, without which there would be stagnation and, therefore, urged for unison in order to promote the development agenda of the Anlo Traditional Area and the Volta Region as a whole.
Regional split
In his speech, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, expressed gratitude to the Anlo State for their never-ending support in protesting the manner in which the splitting of the Volta Region was being done.
He reiterated concerns about demarcations of the borders to be considered in the referendum.
Concerns
The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious affairs, Mr Kofi Dzamesi, who represented the President, indicated that plans were far advanced to make Keta a port zone for the establishment of a harbour, following the signing of an executive instrument to ensure that the harbour came to fruition.
On concerns about the creation of the Oti Region, Mr Dzamesi said as much as there was room for complaints, it was prudent that protests or contestations on any part of the implementation of procedures in relation to the constitution be made through the appropriate channels rather than the current inflammation of passions.
He indicated that the court was the last resort and avenue for such redress and further urged agitators to channel their grievances through the appropriate avenues.
