Special Prosecutor investigating corruption in police recruitment

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigations into allegations of corruption in police cadet officers training.
A statement dated March 17, 2022, signed and issued by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng said it has commenced full investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of cadet officers training at the Ghana Police Academy.
The investigation is targeting specific cases of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences of the use of the office for profit, abuse of office, abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism, victimisation and selection of unqualified persons.
