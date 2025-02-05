Featured

Speaker Bagbin applauds Vanuatu Trade Commission for enhancing trade relations between Vanuatu and Africa

Beatrice Laryea Feb - 05 - 2025 , 18:33 3 minutes read

The Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has praised the leadership of the Vanuatu Trade Commission in Ghana for their role in attracting trade and investment opportunities to Ghana and the wider African continent.

Mr Bagbin also commended the Commission for its efforts in fostering global partnerships through the Vanuatu, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Ghana (VACONGHA) Global Business Fair and Exhibition.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Vanuatu Trade Commission Ghana at the Parliament House in Accra on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

The Speaker described the meeting as an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between Ghana and Vanuatu and expressed appreciation for the Commission’s work in positioning Vanuatu as a prime destination for tourism and investment.

Discussions during the meeting centered on enhancing bilateral ties, with a focus on trade, technology, and collaborative development initiatives.

Key initiatives

The Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Prof. Hugh Keku Aryee, provided updates on key initiatives during the meeting. He highlighted the recent VACONGHA Summit held in Accra, which brought together countries such as Togo, Côte d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Prof. Aryee discussed a notable partnership with the African Diaspora Central Bank (ADCB), which aims to train 11 million Africans in AI technology.

He pointed out that 1 million of these training slots are designated for Ghana, with over 20,000 Ghanaians already benefiting, including Member of Parliament for Shai Osudoku and Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo.

He also informed the Speaker about ADCB's financial initiatives, specifically its funding mechanism through the regional currency, AKL Lumi.

Prof. Aryee emphasized the potential of AKL Lumi to drive financial inclusion, enhance trade, and provide sustainable funding for development projects across Ghana.

He further explained that the AKL Lumi is poised to foster economic independence within Africa and its diaspora by facilitating intra-African trade, digital payments, and cross-border investments.

"With ADCB’s commitment to funding strategic initiatives, including AI training, infrastructure development, and entrepreneurship programs, I encourage Ghanaian policymakers to act swiftly in integrating the currency into the country’s financial system to unlock these opportunities," he urged.

In closing, Prof. Aryee appealed for Ghana’s support following a recent 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Vanuatu that displaced 216 families and claimed 14 lives.

Creating opportunities

For his part, Member of Parliament for Bawku Central and Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga commended the work of the Vanuatu Trade Commission for creating opportunities for skill development and investment.

He stressed the importance of leveraging partnerships like these to explore transformative technologies, such as AI, that can drive socio-economic development globally.

Ayariga also emphasized the need to support Vanuatu in its disaster recovery efforts, urging Parliament to take active steps in providing assistance.

As a gesture of goodwill and to strengthen the bond between the two nations, a special gift showcasing Vanuatu’s renowned tourist attractions, along with a portrait of H.E. Nikenike Vurobaravu, President of Vanuatu, was presented to Speaker Bagbin during the meeting.

The delegation from the Vanuatu Trade Commission Ghana included Executive Secretary, Ms Belinda Ewoenam Nyamadi, Special Advisor, Mr Daniel Glover, Maritime and Port Expert and Lead Consultant for AI Training, Dr David King Boison and Business Development & Trade Promotion Manager, Mr Asiwome Kwame Dzineku.