Soka Gakkai Ghana calls for youth empowerment to promote peace

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The General Director of Soka Gakkai Ghana, D. K Sintim Aboagye, has called for empowering Africa’s youth as the foundation for lasting peace and progress on the continent.

Emphasising the need for inner transformation and collective responsibility, he urged young people to take charge of their future by embracing the values of self-discipline, education, and compassion.

He was speaking at the 2025 West Africa General Meeting to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Soka Gakkai.

Event

It was held in Accra on the theme; “Africa Soaring Higher through the Empowerment of Youth.”

It brought together SGI members from Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Cameroon.

It featured engaging discussions, networking opportunities, workshops and sharing of experiences that sought to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders.

Founded on January 26, 1975, in Guam, Soka Gakkai International (SGI) is a global Buddhist organisation promoting peace, culture and education. With its headquarters in Tokyo and over 12 million members worldwide, it is centred on the teachings of Nichiren Daishonin and the writings of Dr Daisaku Ikeda.

Human revolution

Citing SGI founder Daisaku Ikeda’s vision of the 21st century as the “Century of Africa,” Mr Aboagye highlighted that those who had endured the greatest struggles had the potential to lead the world toward peace.

He stressed that true change began within individuals and extended to society through the philosophy of human revolution—an inner transformation that fostered wisdom, courage and a sense of mission.

He, therefore, encouraged young Africans to embrace their inherent potential by chanting Nam-myoho-renge-kyo, taking bold action, and working together to build a future based on dignity and harmony to not only transform their own lives but also contribute to a more just and peaceful world.

Skills

In a speech read on his behalf, the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, emphasised that empowering youth was crucial for societal transformation, true youth development went beyond giving them a voice—it required providing education, skills and opportunities while dismantling systemic barriers such as poverty and discrimination.

“But empowerment is a collective responsibility. It demands effort, dedication, and commitment from all stakeholders. Governments, organisations such as the Soka Gakkai International, and individuals must work together to foster an environment that supports youth development,” he added.

Similarly, a former Chairperson of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Samia Nkrumah, emphasised the need for a united Africa to achieve prosperity and restore dignity and advocated collective industrial development, technological sovereignty, and self-sufficiency in food and renewable energy.