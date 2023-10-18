Sogakope SHS wins Renewable Energy Challenge

Joshua Bediako Koomson Oct - 18 - 2023 , 08:34

Sogakope Senior High School (SHS) from the Volta Region has emerged the winner of this year’s Senior High School Renewable Energy Challenge after beating six other schools.

The team won with a five-in-one agriculture machine known as “The Farmers’ Friend” which has five fully functioning integrated systems.

The students also emerged as the best team in the competition, which had Dormaa SHS from the Bono Region, Kwabre SHS from the Bono East Region, Mfantsiman Girls SHS from the Central Region, Serwaa Kesse Girls' SHS from the Ahafo Region and Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS from the Ashanti Region.

The Farmers’ Friend

The machine can slash, irrigate, sow, spray and harrow, and all these systems can be controlled using the control panel and a dashboard of the machine, with all parts being accessible, whether in use or not.

It has a canopy system that is aimed at protecting the farmer against intensive sunshine.

Movement of the machine is in three folds; it can be pushed, paddled or electronically moved.

Every part of the machine is operated electronically, making work easier and faster with less cost, and it is environmentally friendly.

At the end of the competition, which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre yesterday, the school received a cash prize of GH¢10,000, a five-kilowatt solar system, 30 solar lamps, 25 integrated science books, 25 LED streetlights, 10 dustbins, 10 hand washing sinks and a notepad.

The team members also received GH¢15,000, an extra GH¢5,000 for emerging as the best team in the competition, five laptops, 15 solar lamps and five solar fans.

Yaa Asantewaa Girls SHS won the second place and received GH¢7,000 cash prize, 25 solar lamps, 20 integrated science books and 25 LED streetlights.

The team members received GH¢10,000, five tablets, 10 solar lamps and five solar fans.

For winning the third place, Kwabre SHS received GH¢5,000, 20 solar lamps, 15 integrated science books and 25 LED streetlights.

The team members received GH¢7,500, five tablets and 19 solar lampshades.

Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS, Dormaa SHS and Serwaa Kese SHS all received GH¢3,000 each for emerging fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

The competition

This year’s edition, which was held on the theme: "Mechanised Small-Scale Agriculture using Renewable Energy Technologies”, participating schools were expected to develop projects in the area of agriculture where renewable energy technologies could be utilised.

This year’s challenge was opened to all second cycle schools in the country, and an opportunity was given to every region to present the best 10 schools to compete in the regional competitions.

Up to 125 senior high and technical schools participated in 16 regional competitions.

Among these were 97 mixed schools, 17 girls' schools and 11 boys' schools.

The winners of the regional competitions were grouped into the northern and southern zones, with each zone comprising eight schools.

The best three schools were selected from each zone to present their innovative projects at the grand finale of the challenge.