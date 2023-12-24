Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority embarks on philanthropic mission in Ghana

Kweku Zurek Dec - 24 - 2023 , 13:52

In a demonstration of commitment to service, scholarship, and sisterhood, approximately 300 members of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., a prominent women's organization, have arrived in Ghana to undertake various philanthropic projects across the country.

The delegation, under the leadership of International President Rasheeda S. Liberty, landed at Kotoka International Airport on Sunday morning (December 24, 2023) and received a warm traditional welcome featuring drumming and dancing.

President Liberty, in an interview, emphasized the society's dedication to leaving a lasting impact through a series of philanthropic initiatives, with an anticipated direct impact exceeding GH₵1,203,000 ($100,000). Additionally, the sorority foresees a substantial cash injection of GH₵36,090,000 into the local economy through collaborations with local vendors and suppliers.

Comprising over 300 members from the United States of America, affiliates, and guests, the delegation will celebrate Christmas and New Year's in Accra, Ghana, while simultaneously making positive contributions to the communities they visit.

President Rasheeda S. Liberty (left) during the interview at the airport

As part of their "Birthright Journey," the sorority will engage in projects related to health, education, sanitation, and financial literacy in five out of the 16 regions of Ghana. Transformative philanthropic initiatives include the construction of essential facilities such as toilets and boreholes to enhance health and sanitation infrastructure. Rooted in an educational foundation, the sorority will contribute to education by constructing and refurbishing labs, distributing school supplies, and supporting initiatives for women's empowerment and healthcare.

Beyond infrastructure, the delegation's donations will extend to women's rights, education, and socio-cultural justice. Initiatives such as medical debt clearance at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the provision of hygiene products through Hamamat and Young and Lonely Foundation showcase a holistic approach to community well-being.

President Rasheeda S. Liberty expressed enthusiasm about "The Birthright Journey" to Ghana, describing it as a combination of cultural exploration, impactful service projects, and donations. She emphasized the sorority's eagerness to connect with vibrant Ghanaian communities, leaving a positive imprint and fostering meaningful relationships.

President Liberty stated, "This journey is a testament to our commitment to global service and sisterhood. We aim to contribute to women's rights, health equity, STEM projects, and invest in sanitation and laboratories. This is our gift to the continent, and we are excited to do this."

The choice of Ghana for the philanthropic project was explained by President Liberty, citing the country as a home for the sorority members due to the warm reception Ghana has offered to those with African-American heritage.

Through these impactful initiatives and donations, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated aims to forge lasting connections and contribute to the betterment of Ghanaian communities, aligning with the sorority's core values of sisterhood, scholarship, and service.