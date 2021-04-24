Shama: 'Landlord' arrested for killing girlfriend

Residents of Shama-Kumasi in the Western region woke-up Saturday dawn to the shocking news of a man killing his girlfriend with a hammer for allegedly refusing him sex.
The incident said to have taken place shortly after midnight started with a quarrel which residents say could be heard loud as it degenerated into a struggle between the pair - Papa Gyabi, 42, also known as (Landlord) and the girlfriend identified only as Rita, 27.
Daboase-Krobo
The residents told Graphic Online that the deceased (Rita), a native of Daboase-Krobo in the Wassa East District visited Papa Gyabi at his residence at Shama-Kumasi.
They said later in the evening the two retired to Landlord's room but at about 12:10am, a heated argument started between the two resulting into a struggle which appeared to have ended at about 1:00am.
At about 5:00am one of the residents who did not understand what all the commotion was about and the sudden quietness, curiously peeped through Papa Gyabi’s window and found the girlfriend lying motionless in a pool of blood.
Police Break-in
The eyewitness reported the incident to the Shama District Police.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ms Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed the incident and said the police proceeded to the scene and found the room of the suspect locked.
The police, she said, went round the building and saw the suspect through the window wielding a hammer and threatening to harm anyone who dared open the door.
DSP Adiku said the police persuaded Papa Gyabi to open the door and let the police in for a discussion but he refused. “The police were left with no option than to force the door open, overpower Papa Gyabi and disarm and effect his arrest.”
The victim
DSP Adiku said upon opening the door, the body of the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood with the head smashed.
She said there were multiple deep wounds also on the right wrist of the victim.
She said the Regional Crime Scene Management Team has since taken over the crime scene and had the scene processed after which the body was removed and deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Referral Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.
She said the suspect was subsequently sent to the custody of the Shama Police to help in police investigation.