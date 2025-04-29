Featured

See the areas that will be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on April 30

GraphicOnline Apr - 29 - 2025 , 10:07 2 minutes read

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will carry out planned maintenance works on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, as part of efforts to improve electricity service delivery in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

According to a notice issued by the power distributor, the maintenance exercise will take place between 9am and 5pm, and will affect several communities including the KNUST Campus, Adjeman Kata, Kwabenya Abuom, Comet Estates, Boiman, Seseme, Teiman, Burger Town, and surrounding areas.

ECG has apologised to customers in the affected zones for any inconvenience the power interruption may cause, noting that the exercise is essential for ensuring long-term reliability of supply.

This planned maintenance comes at a time when various parts of the country have already been hit by unplanned outages due to technical faults.

In the Ashanti Region, several communities including Kunka, Kwapia, Akrokerri, Sodua, Abadwam, Tutuka, Wawase, Kwabrafoso, Boete, Low Cost, and Akaporiso are currently without power due to a cable fault at the Wawase Substation. ECG’s Ashanti South office has assured customers that engineers are working tirelessly to rectify the fault and restore power supply as soon as possible.

In the Accra East Region, residents of La Birthday and nearby areas have also been affected by an outage attributed to a technical challenge. ECG has confirmed that its technical teams are addressing the problem and has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused.

Similarly, in the Western Region, a transformer fault at Beahu has plunged the Beahu community, the local Methodist Church, and surrounding areas into darkness. The local ECG team has indicated that steps are being taken to resolve the issue and restore electricity to affected customers.

As the April 30 maintenance schedule approaches, ECG has encouraged residents in the Greater Accra Region to make the necessary preparations and to stay updated through official communication channels.