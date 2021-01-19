See the 15 laboratories certified to test for COVID-19 in Ghana

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has published a list of 15 laboratories that are certified to test for COVID-19 in Ghana.
The list accredited of laboratories includes the National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL), Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR), Veterinary Services Department - Labone (VSD - Labone), the Veterinary Services Department - Takoradi (VSD - Takoradi) and the Public Health Reference Laboratory - Tamale (PHRL - Tamale).
The rest are the Public Health Reference Laboratory - Sekondi Takoradi (PHRL - Takoradi), the University Health And Allied Sciences Laboratory - Ho (UHAS - Ho), MDS-LANCET - East Legon, Nyaho Diagnostic Laboratory- Accra (Nyaho Lab - Accra), the Akai House Laboratory- Accra (Akai Lab - Accra), Council For Scientific And Industrial Research - Accra (CSIR - Accra), the LEDing Medical Laboratory (LEDing), The Trust Hospital Company Ltd (Trust Hospital) and Synlab Ghana (SYNLAB).
Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has warned that laboratories who fail to submit their data on all persons tested for COVID-19 in the country will be sanctioned.
In his 22nd update on measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 last Sunday, the President said the government is intensifying its strategy of enhanced 3Ts, i.e. tracing, testing and treating.
He said: "A considerable number of contact tracers are being mobilised to follow up on contacts of all who test positive. All laboratories, public and private, must supply, in real-time, data on all persons tested on the common platform established by the Ghana Health Service. There will be sanctions against laboratories who fail to comply. We have also provided additional logistics, including vehicles, to the Ghana Health Service for the supervision and monitoring of asymptomatic cases being managed from home".