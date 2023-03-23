SDGs awards scheme launched in Accra

Chris Nunoo Mar - 23 - 2023 , 08:31

AN awards scheme aimed at recognising the efforts and contributions of individuals and institutions towards achieving the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has been launched in Accra.

Known as the “Think Energy SDGs Awards,” the event, which is being organised by the African Global Response Energy Environment (AGREE) Limited), with support from the SDGs Advisory Unit at the Office of the President and the Ministry of Energy, seeks to enhance efforts at achieving SDGs 4,7,13 and 14 which is focused on the energy sector.

It is to celebrate excellence, innovation and impact of the respective individuals and organisations on clean energy, energy efficiency, energy access and the security sectors.

The judges are distinguished panel of experts drawn from the academia, civil society and the energy industry and it would be held on June 10, 2023 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Awareness

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the African Global Response Energy Environment (AGREE) Limited, Humphrey Tetteh, explained that the awards would increase awareness of the efforts at achieving the seven SDGs, including access to clean and affordable energy in the West African sub-region.

He, therefore, stressed the need to recognise and celebrate the efforts of individuals and institutions that had worked tirelessly towards achieving the SDGs, particularly in the energy sector.

He was hopeful that as Co-Chair of SDGs Advocates, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could play a huge role in helping to realise the SDGs in Africa and across the world.

Awards

The categories of the awards include energy infrastructure, SDG financial services, SDG automobile, green housing project of the year, green architectural-oriented firm of the year and sustainable industrial plant of the year.

The others are emerging green architecture student of the year and the green sustainable hospitality facility of the year.

There would also be awards for media personality of the year, teaching and learning award, communication award, company of the year, energy curriculum, oil company of the year, public sector award, research award, and energy transition captains.

Mr Tetteh indicated that nominations for this year’s awards had been extended to April 15, 2023 to create public awareness of the event and to allow for more entries.

He described the event as a welcome development in the energy sector because it would provide a platform to recognise the efforts of individuals and corporate entities, who are making a difference in the quest to meet targets of the SDGs.

He said special SDG awards would also be given to heads of state in Africa who had been advocating for SDGs globally and across the continent, as well as efficiently managing the energy sector during their tenure.