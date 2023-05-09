Scale up operations with creative minds - Minister advises Graphic

Delali Sika May - 09 - 2023 , 07:33

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, has advised the management of Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) to scale up the use of creativity and digitalisation to keep up with the market trend and shift in the paradigm of accessing news.

He said people could now access information through technology-based devices such as smartphones and laptops, and that tapping into technology would increase the possibilities of reaching diverse audiences for improved incomes.

“The demand for news has not gone down; in fact, it is on the rise. People always want to read or know what is next. The channel to access it is what has shifted; it is now in the digital space, which is in the palm through devices such as mobile phones.

“The question is how do we drive the physical products that we have to fit into the new demand trend? The constraints are real, and I am happy you are aware of it; it is the content that attracts readership and this drives the money,” the minister said.

He gave the advice when he visited the premises of GCGL yesterday to deepen relations with the company.

He was accompanied by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Christina Edmund; the Assistant Director, Richmond Bosompem Ababio; the Executive Assistant Director, Priscilla Naa Deedei Quaye; the Policy Advisor, Samuel Aning, among others.

The minister was received by the Managing Director of GCGL, Ato Afful; the Director, Marketing, Franklin Sowa; the Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey; the Director, Finance, Samuel Essel; and the acting Head of Human Resource, Dela Bonsu.

Business mindset

Mr Cudjoe further urged the company to pursue debtors who owed the company large sums of money without fear or favour, adding that the mindset should now be more business-oriented.

“Go for your money; if my Chief Director owes you, go for it. You need money for operations. Now the mindset should be that of business. If you fail, you will become a liability. Just do what you have to do, make money, pay for your cost of production, salaries, among others,” he added.

Response

Responding to the minister’s observation, Mr Afful said the company was already in the digital space but lacked the speed to keep up.

“We are there, but the speed is what we have not found yet. People are generating ideas and moving with them with speed. We are also pushing and forcing ourselves to drive that agenda, which would enable us to compete beyond our editorial structure and strength.

“Prior to this shift in news channels, one would have to wait for a publication in the Daily Graphic or Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, but now even government communiques are seen in the social media space, and that’s the kind of environment we are operating in,” he said.

Strong brand

Nonetheless, Mr Afful said things had not been easy.

“Gone were the days when the Daily Graphic survived solely on the sale of its papers. The mindset has now changed to an advertised business module because the revenue from the newspaper sales will not be able to take care of the business,” he said.

He, however, noted that the company had a strong brand, and when it was able to generate the best of creative ideas and gain digital presence, it would convert into value.