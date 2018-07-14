Sawla-Tuna-Kalba DISEC requests transfer for policeman in alleged sex scandal

The Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Security Committee (DISEC) has requested for the transfer of a policeman who was allegedly caught at his private residence having sexual affairs with another man’s wife
.
That, according to the DISEC, would enhance peace and harmony between the community and the police in the area.
It will also ensure the safety of the policeman, who has been identified as Lance Corporal Julius Ocloo, stationed at Sawla.
The decision was taken after an emergency meeting by the DISEC barely 24 hours after the incident occurred.
Attack
Some irate youth, said to be members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stormed the police station on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, to release the man whose wife the policeman is said to have slept with.
The man, Mr Adamu Sakara, the NPP Constituency Youth Organiser for the area, was arrested and detained for allegedly attacking Lance Corporal Ocloo for sleeping with his wife.
However, a swift intervention by the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team of the police at Sawla prevented the aggrieved youth, who were armed, from vandalising the police station over the arrest of Mr Sakara.
Mr Sakara is said to have attacked the policeman after he saw his wife, who is a community police officer, at the residence of Lance Corporal Ocloo.
Investigation
The Daily Graphic has learnt that there is growing tension at Sawla as the aggrieved youth are calling on the police administration and the District Security Committee to transfer the police officer from the town.
When the Daily Graphic contacted the District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr O.K Boateng, he confirmed the