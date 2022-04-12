Saving babies paramount to Kokrokoo Charities – Kwami Sefa Kayi

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, Kwami Sefa Kayi has expressed satisfaction about the Foundation’s work so far in the country.
He said the Foundation since its establishment over the last six years, has saved many preterm babies across the country through its donations of infant incubators to boost neonatal care across the country.
Mr Sefa Kayi made the remarks when his foundation in collaboration with the Good Causes Foundation, the charity arm of the National Lotteries Authority on Saturday, April 9, 2022, presented the 45th infant incubator to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.
The incubator, worth US$10,000 each, will help the neonatal care unit of the hospital to provide optimal care for preterm babies that are either delivered there or are referred to the facility.
Mr Sefa Kayi said he feels satisfied saving lives of preterm babies across the country, stressing that the focus of the Foundation is to procure 100 incubators for health facilities across the country.
He said all the facilities that have benefited from their gesture attest to the fact that the incubators have enhanced their care for preterm babies.
For him, caring for preterm babies must be an issue of concern to all, noting that the Foundation will continue to work with like-minded foundations, individuals and organisations to enable it procure more infant incubators for health facilities across the country.
Mr Sefa Kayi commended the leadership of the NLA for coming onboard to support the Foundation in the purchase of the incubator.
“The impact of what we are doing is heartwarming and that is encouraging us to pursue that agenda,” he noted.
The Medical Superintendent of the (TQMH), Dr Albert Benneh who received the incubator on behalf of the hospital, commended Kokrokoo Charities Foundation and Good Causes Foundation for the gesture.
He said the gesture will go a long way to enhance the hospital’s newborn care, particularly for preterm babies.
He noted that since the hospital set up its newborn care unit in 2019, it has saved 48 preterm babies with just a single incubator, stressing that the hospital will need two more infant incubators to provide optimal care for the number of preterm babies that are catered for there.
The Director General of NLA, Mr. Sammy Awuku, said the “Good Causes” Foundation has over the years been used by the company to support the vulnerable in the society, noting that the company found the idea of helping to save preterm babies laudable, hence its decision to support the initiative.
“By supporting this worthy cause, the NLA is helping to practicalise its quest to create a shared value that bonds all stakeholders,” he noted.