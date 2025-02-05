Featured

Sam George vows to tackle disinformation as Minister after falling victim

Kweku Zurek Feb - 05 - 2025 , 08:28 2 minutes read

The Minister designate for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam Nartey George, has become the target of a disinformation campaign after an altered image of him in Parliament was widely circulated on social media.

The original image, shared by TV3 Ghana, showed the Minister designate seated in Parliament, texting on his phone. However, the manipulated version edited the screen of his phone to display an X-rated image, misleading the public.

Another MP just attacked Sam George on the floor using this same fake news and it seems most MPs can't even identify fake news because see the lady MP also showing it on her phone 🤦 https://t.co/jZIKYCIon5 pic.twitter.com/NYkBfhC7o1 — Austine Woode (@obiMpenaAustine) February 4, 2025

Reacting to the disinformation, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram accused the opposition of being behind the smear campaign.

“It is clear to me that the NPP is so hurt by my nomination as Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations and would stop at nothing to fight it," he stated in a social media post.

"After failing to mobilise their own Caucus in Parliament to vote against my nomination, they have resorted to a smear campaign and cheap lies with fake photos," he added.

Mr George vowed to address misinformation and disinformation once sworn in as Minister, pledging stricter regulations to curb the spread of fake news.

"I can assure them that the days of misinformation and cheap fabricated lies are coming to an end. The Ministry would tighten regulations on such illegal conduct of misinformation and disinformation in the coming weeks and sanitise our media space. So help me God. 🦁🇬🇭" he declared.

In Ghana, disinformation and the spread of fake news are addressed under various legal frameworks, including the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038). These laws prescribe penalties for individuals and organisations that engage in false publications, misinformation, and the intentional spread of fake news.

Section 76 (1) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775) criminalises the transmission of false or misleading information through electronic communications.

Offenders can face a fine of up to GHS 36,000 or a prison term of up to five years.

Section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) makes it an offence to publish false statements or rumours that could cause fear and panic among the public. The punishment for this offence is a fine or a prison term of up to three years.