Parliament confirms Sam George and four other Ministerial appointees

Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Feb - 04 - 2025 , 21:41 4 minutes read

Parliament has confirmed the nomination of the Minister-designate for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam Nartey George, along with four others.

Mr George’s confirmation was secured by a majority decision, as the Minority Caucus abstained from endorsing him.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, explained that the Minority was rejecting Mr George’s nomination due to his accusations against former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of benefiting from illegal mining (galamsey) and his public criticism of the Chief Justice.

He also cited the nominee’s inability to provide documents regarding his spouse’s business and his source of secondary income, as stated during his confirmation hearing before the Appointments Committee.

“We are leaving this matter in the hands and on the heads of the Majority in this House. It is their cross to carry, as we, the NPP Minority Caucus of 88, are abstaining,” he declared.

However, in a post on social media, Mr. George said he submitted all the necessary documents to Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

“For the avoidance of any doubt and to settle any controversy, yesterday, I submitted to the Appointments Committee all the documents required of me, and more,” he posted.

He detailed that he submitted certified copies of his certificates from the London School of Economics (LSE) and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), evidence of his travel, receipts of accommodation, proof of fees paid, and the prospectus from @lseideas on the course he studied.

Mr. George reaffirmed his dedication to serving the nation, stating, “Facts are sacred and I remain resolute in my quest to serve my Nation to the best of my abilities. So help me God.”

Four other appointees approved

The House, however, unanimously endorsed four other nominees: Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo as Minister-designate for Labour, Jobs and Employment; Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed as Minister-designate for Environment, Science and Technology; Kofi Iddie Adams as Minister-designate for Sports and Recreation; and Joseph Bukari Nikpe as Minister-designate for Transport.

Their approval followed a motion moved by the Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, for the House to adopt the committee’s report on the President’s nominees.

He stated that after thorough deliberation, the committee found the nominees competent, knowledgeable, and well-suited for their respective ministerial roles.

“The committee, therefore, recommends to the House, by consensus, the adoption of its report and the approval of Dr Pelpuo, Mr Muhammed, Mr Adams, and Mr Nikpe,” he said.

However, the Chairman recommended that the House approve Mr George’s nomination by a majority decision.

Minority’s opposition

Seconding the motion, the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, reiterated that the committee had unanimously agreed to approve the four other nominees in good faith and in the national interest.

“I therefore have no hesitation at all in seconding the Chairman’s motion for this House to approve honourable Pelpuo, Muhammed, Adams, and Bukari.

“All these four nominees, we have no problem at all, as we believe that they qualify under Article 78 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Standing Order 217 of this House,” he said.

Regarding Mr George, Mr Afenyo-Markin acknowledged that the MP for Ningo-Prampram met the constitutional requirements to hold public office as a minister of state.

However, he stated that the Minority Caucus believed that certain matters raised during his vetting made it “impossible for us, as a matter of principle, to support his nomination.”

“Hence the decision to go by majority on his nomination. In other words, we washed our hands of his nomination and asked the Majority to carry their burden on their own shoulders,” he added.

Mr Afenyo-Markin clarified that the Minority had no issue with Mr George expressing his opinions in the public domain but took exception to the language he used against the Chief Justice.

“We believe that his criticism, which he describes as constructive, could have been measured in language use, especially since he himself is in public service,” he stated.

“The nominee, when asked if he would retract and apologise for his posts on social media, stated that he stands by those posts,” he added.

The Minority Leader also expressed disappointment in Mr George’s insistence that former President Akufo-Addo benefited from illegal mining.

“For the nominee to insist that President Nana Akufo-Addo benefited from the galamsey menace, we found that most unfortunate,” he said.