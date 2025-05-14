Featured

Rotational nurses issue one-week ultimatum over unpaid allowances

Graphic Online May - 14 - 2025 , 17:35 2 minutes read

The Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association of Ghana has given the government a one-week ultimatum to address the delayed payment of allowances, warning of further action if their demands are not met.

At a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, the National President, Mr Ebenezer Boateng, accused the Ministry of Health of "systematic neglect," stating that hundreds of rotational nurses and midwives have gone nearly a year without receiving their rightful allowances.

“We’ve been diligently working since May 2024 – almost a full year – without receiving financial clearance, thereby depriving us of our rightful allowances,” Mr Boateng said. “These repeated delays reflect a broader pattern of neglect that has persisted for over four years, with little to no meaningful intervention from the Ministry of Health.”

He disclosed that the financial strain has had devastating consequences, with five rotational nurses and midwives passing away during the period and six others suffering from chronic illnesses but unable to afford medical care due to unpaid allowances.

The association has demanded immediate financial clearance for all affected workers, including newly posted colleagues, and the full payment of accumulated allowances within 14 days of clearance being granted.

Mr Boateng warned that failure to comply would force the association to escalate its response, emphasising that the delays are undermining healthcare delivery.

“Our members are essential to the health system. The government must treat this as a matter of urgency, not just for our sake, but for the patients who rely on us daily,” he said.