Rotary undertakes free medical outreach at Kotoso-Kwahu

Members of the Rotary Club of Accra Ridge, as part of their mission to provide service to others, embarked on a two-day medical outreach to provide essential primary health care to the indigenes of Kotoso and surrounding communities of Anyinasi, Bonjrasi, Nkwantanie and Bumpatah in the Kwahu East District.
Over 1000 residents were seen and treated with various medication sourced through sponsorship and donations over the two days.
The medical team were drawn from Accra and Kwahu.
The Kwahu East District Health Directorate supported by providing logistics and some medical personnel.
The District Director of Health, Mr. Mutala Mohammed Abilene was expressed gratitude for the assistance and support in providing essential health services to the impoverished communities.
Rotary is an international service organisation whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.
Rotary is a non-political, non-religious humanitarian organisation.
The President of the Rotary Club of Accra Ridge, Yaw Arhin Mensah, in emphasising the necessity of the exercise said; “it is important that we cater to the needs of those who may not be able to afford healthcare in these tough times. We were really blown away by the numbers, especially on the second day.
The Assembly man for the area, James Dornu Tanihu said; “Thank you very much. This came at the right time, when standard of living is going up due to the country's current economic situation. Prices of goods and services have gone up and some could barely afford three square meal a day. With some also not having the health insurance, it becomes difficult to attend hospital when they fall sick due to lack of money.”