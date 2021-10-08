Rotary Club of Accra–Airport, GWAG donate medical equipment, supplies to 37 Hospital

The Rotary Club of Accra–Airport on Friday, October 8, 2021, donated a large consignment of medical equipment and supplies to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.
The items which included oxygen tanks, catheter stabilization devices, gloves, walkers, disposal lab coats, briefs and sterile pads, patient monitors, blood collector sets and 3-way stop clocks, were provided by the Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia (GWAG) in the United States of America.
President of the Rotary Club of Accra – Airport, RP Rosalind Awovi Kudoadzi who led members of her executive and other club members to donate the items, the Akosombo VRA Hospital, Danfa Health Centre in Accra, Nkaseim Health Care in the Ahafo Region, and the University of Cape Coast Hospital in the Central Region have all benefitted from similar donations this year.
She expressed the hope that the items donated would go a long way to support the 37 Military Hospital to continue to deliver quality health service to all who report to the facility for healthcare.
The Chief Nursing Officer, Administration, of the Hospital, Lt. Col. Rahinatu Sledge Alando who received the items, expressed gratitude for the kind gesture, saying the items constituted some of the critical needs of the facility.
She gave the assurance that the items will be put to their intended use so they benefit the society and the dreams of the donors realized. She said the doors of the hospital were always open to all others capable of supporting its operations.
Other Rotary Club of Accra–Airport present at the brief ceremony were PP Nathan Adu, and Mr. Kojo Nunoo, Project Director.
About GWAG
GWAG is a nonprofit, non-governmental women organization based in Atlanta, United States of America whose members are part of a diverse group working together to address socio-economic needs within the communities they hail from.
They use their occupations, talents and skills as an opportunity to serve society and make positive impacts. GWAG’s mission is to support entrepreneurship development for women and promote health care for women and children by mobilizing and deploying vital medical supplies to government run institutions in underserved communities in Ghana.
Partnerships
In the year 2016, GWAG partnered with the Rotary Clubs of Accra-Airport and Accra Airport-City to distribute medical supplies and equipment to the Elmina Health Centre.
The trend has since continued with more hospitals and clinics in Ghana being served with various medical supplies and equipment. Items distributed over the period include hospital beds, weighing scale, stethoscope, syringes, bandages, gloves, lab equipment, wheel chairs, walkers, oxygen tanks, antibacterial plastic bandages and burn kits.
Some of the beneficiary hospitals over the years include the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Elmina Health Care, Tamale Government Hospital, Walewale Health Care, Oda Government Hospital and Ho Government Hospital.